$170.92 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $170.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.40 million. Funko reported sales of $138.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $825.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $830.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $920.06 million, with estimates ranging from $861.10 million to $954.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 787,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,555,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,265,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 522,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,183 and have sold 787,932 shares valued at $18,151,196. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $2,397,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

