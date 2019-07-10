$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $1,217,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,245,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,389,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,005.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,549. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $211,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.57. 76,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

