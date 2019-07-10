$4.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,998. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 58,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

