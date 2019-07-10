$580.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to report $580.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.80 million to $618.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.45 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 666,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 107,342 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

