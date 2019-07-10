$68.57 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post sales of $68.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.88 million and the lowest is $65.25 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $273.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.12 million to $279.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $345.01 million to $370.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GCAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 121,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.72. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

