$79.90 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.41 million and the highest is $80.50 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $74.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $323.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.22 million to $327.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $352.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,544,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.52. 192,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,867. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

