$871.75 Million in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report sales of $871.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $868.05 million. Equifax posted sales of $876.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 170.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 595,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,707. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.05. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

