Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.06. Absolute Software shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 18,925 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $333.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

