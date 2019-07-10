Agrello Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Agrello has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $412,798.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Agrello has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00264729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.01567618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00025751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.