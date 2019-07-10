Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,328.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,225 shares of company stock worth $2,941,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Alamo Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1,974.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.89. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

