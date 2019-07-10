Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,575. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,603,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,090,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.