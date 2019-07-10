Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Set at $150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $120.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $91.77 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,263 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $144,398.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $634,988.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,028 shares of company stock worth $5,210,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.