America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

