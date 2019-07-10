Analysts Anticipate Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Exterran posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.40 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Exterran by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 56.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exterran by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

