Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 3,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,857. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $20,127,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,375,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 788,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 729.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

