Analysts Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

