Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 22,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $164,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,615 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

