Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $79.13

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $414,025.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $353,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,131,000 after buying an additional 420,390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,552,000 after purchasing an additional 494,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,799,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,290,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.25 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

