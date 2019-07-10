Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $81.17

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $517,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 61.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 37.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.