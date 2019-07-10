Analyzing Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Digimarc (OTCMKTS:DMRC)

Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iteknik and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteknik N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -154.70% -55.04% -50.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iteknik and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 3 1 0 2.25

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $52.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Iteknik.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteknik and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteknik $1.14 million 0.37 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Digimarc $21.19 million 26.39 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -16.12

Iteknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iteknik has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digimarc beats Iteknik on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

