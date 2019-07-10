Analyzing KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KEYW and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEYW -4.63% -3.32% -1.41% Digimarc -154.70% -55.04% -50.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KEYW and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEYW 0 8 0 0 2.00 Digimarc 0 3 1 0 2.25

KEYW presently has a consensus price target of $10.26, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $52.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than KEYW.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KEYW and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEYW $506.84 million 1.11 -$22.28 million ($0.18) -62.39 Digimarc $21.19 million 26.39 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -16.12

KEYW has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of KEYW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of KEYW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KEYW has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KEYW beats Digimarc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

