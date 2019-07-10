Analyzing NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.28 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NASB Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NASB Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

