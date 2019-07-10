AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,284,590 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. FMR LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,283,000 after purchasing an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,857,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 419,489 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $19,571,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

