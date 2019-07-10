Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to report $249.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.70 million and the highest is $252.00 million. Archrock posted sales of $226.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $993.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 19,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

