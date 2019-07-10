Argus Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Stock analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,898.00, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.32. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,185. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

