ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

ARR stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,676.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,680,150. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

