ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.50.

ASML stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

