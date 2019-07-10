Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $315.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.80 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $319.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $306.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other Associated Banc news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $461,133 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

