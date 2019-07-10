Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.35 million to $85.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $348.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.63 million to $348.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.77 million, with estimates ranging from $418.49 million to $434.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Avalara’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other Avalara news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $306,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,915,207 shares of company stock worth $621,355,933 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. 7,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,129. Avalara has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

