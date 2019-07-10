Avedro (AVDR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Avedro (NASDAQ: AVDR) is one of 570 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avedro to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avedro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro 0 0 6 0 3.00 Avedro Competitors 4977 13873 28929 1056 2.53

Avedro presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Avedro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avedro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avedro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro N/A N/A N/A Avedro Competitors -1,452.58% -874.67% -28.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avedro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro $27.67 million -$25.12 million -1.09 Avedro Competitors $2.14 billion $227.40 million -4.31

Avedro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avedro. Avedro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Avedro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avedro beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. Avedro sells its products through a direct sales force in the United States and through medical device distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as ThermalVision, Inc. and changed its name to Avedro, Inc. in October 2005. Avedro, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

