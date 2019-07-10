Barclays Reiterates “€114.20” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €114.20 ($132.79) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €120.66 ($140.30).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €145.40 ($169.07) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €139.68. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.