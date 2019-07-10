Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Berry Global's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is well placed to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. Clopay Plastic Products and Laddawn, both acquired in fiscal 2018, have been strengthening the company's operations. Also, the recently acquired RPC Group will enhance growth opportunities by creating a leader in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. To add, business restructuring initiatives will help the company offer better services to customers and enhance shareholders' value. However, it faces headwinds from rising costs, forex woes and huge debts. For fiscal 2019, Berry Global predicts interest expenses to be roughly $270 million, up from $259 million in fiscal 2018. In addition, the company's acquisitive nature adds to the integration risks.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE:BERY opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

