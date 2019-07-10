BidaskClub Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Fossil Group stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 147,505 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Fossil Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,774 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,238 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

