BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.74. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director William A. Kozy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.81 per share, with a total value of $72,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LivaNova by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.