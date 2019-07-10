BidaskClub Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 153,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $972.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,868,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,776. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $23,555,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $11,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 85,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,673,000 after buying an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.