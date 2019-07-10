BidaskClub Lowers Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $26.67 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Patrick Fisher sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $50,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $70,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $389,339. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

