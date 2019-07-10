BidaskClub Upgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,803.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,054,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 999,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,465,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.