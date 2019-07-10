BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

