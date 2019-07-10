BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

BAF stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.