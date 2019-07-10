BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BST opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

