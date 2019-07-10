Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 898.85 ($11.75).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 780.50 ($10.20) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 800.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total value of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

