Bonterra Energy Corp (BNEFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bonterra Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

BNEFF stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

