Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.61.

EPAY stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,874.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $160,259.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $1,965,572. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

