Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.37. 2,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,872. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.51.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

