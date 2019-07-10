Brokerages Anticipate General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) to post $96.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.20 million. General Finance reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full year sales of $378.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $380.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $392.00 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Finance.

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

GFN stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 2,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. General Finance has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $246.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in General Finance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.