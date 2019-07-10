Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $391.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.10 million and the highest is $397.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $393.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,933,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,293,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,372 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 5,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

