Brokerages Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $7,245,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,245. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

