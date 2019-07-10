Brokerages Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,878.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $138.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

