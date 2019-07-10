Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $104.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.23 million to $107.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $426.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.87 million to $434.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $446.96 million, with estimates ranging from $424.49 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,300 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,906,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,691,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 1,132,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,107. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

