Brokerages Expect Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) will post $322.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.40 million and the highest is $327.18 million. Tableau Software reported sales of $243.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DATA. Needham & Company LLC cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. First Analysis cut Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $649,666.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,024,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $1,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,446.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,781 shares of company stock worth $6,962,045. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tableau Software stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.95. 1,383,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32.

Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

